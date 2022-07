Euro féminin 2022 : l’Angleterre qualifiée pour les 1/2 finales, l’Espagne éliminée

⏰ 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧 ⏰

What. A. Battle! 😮🍿

England come from behind against Spain to progress to the semi-finals thanks to a late equaliser from Toone in normal time and a brilliant extra-time winner from Stanway! 🤩👏#WEURO2022 | #ENG

— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 20, 2022