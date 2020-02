Kirk Douglas est mort

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas

Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020