NRJ Music Awards 2020 : Vitaa et Slimane grands gagnants, retour sur le palmarès

C’est hier soir qu’avait lieu la 22ème cérémonie des NRJ MUSIC AWARDS présentée par Nikos Aliagas, depuis La Seine Musicale à Paris. La cérémonie a permis à TF1 de réaliser de très bonnes performances d’audience (voir notre article) et les NRJ Music Awards ont été le programme le plus commenté en France samedi soir avec les hashtags #NMA et #NMA2020.



Vitaa et Slimane sont ressortis grands gagnants de cette soirée avec pas moins de 3 trophées remportés pour le duo !



Dadju a remporté deux NRJ Music Awards alors que son frère Gims, encore une fois bredouille dans les catégories où il était en compétition, a du se contenter d’un trophée d’honneur.

Si vous avez manqué la cérémonie des NMA 2020, retrouvez notre résumé complet ici.



NRJ MUSIC AWARDS LE PALMARÈS DE L’ÉDITION 2020

ARTISTE FÉMININE FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

Aya Nakamura

ARTISTE FÉMININE INTERNATIONALE DE L’ANNÉE

Dua Lipa

ARTISTE MASCULIN FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

Dadju

ARTISTE MASCULIN INTERNATIONAL DE L’ANNÉE

The Weeknd

CHANSON FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

« Avant toi » – Vitaa & Slimane

CHANSON INTERNATIONALE DE L’ANNÉE

« Jerusalema » – Master KG

CLIP DE L’ANNÉE

« Ca ira » – Vitaa & Slimane

COLLABORATION FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

Soolking feat. Dadju « Meleğim »

COLLABORATION INTERNATIONALE DE L’ANNÉE

Lady Gaga x Ariana Grande « Rain on me »

DJ DE L’ANNÉE

Dj Snake

GROUPE / DUO FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

Vitaa & Slimane

GROUPE / DUO INTERNATIONAL DE L’ANNÉE

BTS

RÉVÉLATION FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

Squeezie

RÉVÉLATION INTERNATIONALE DE L’ANNÉE

Doja Cat

PERFORMANCE FRANCOPHONE DE LA SOIRÉE

M Pokora

NRJ MUSIC AWARDS D’HONNEUR

Gims

Indochine

Elton John

Mariah Carey

