NRJ Music Awards 2020 : Vitaa et Slimane grands gagnants, retour sur le palmarès
C’est hier soir qu’avait lieu la 22ème cérémonie des NRJ MUSIC AWARDS présentée par Nikos Aliagas, depuis La Seine Musicale à Paris. La cérémonie a permis à TF1 de réaliser de très bonnes performances d’audience (voir notre article) et les NRJ Music Awards ont été le programme le plus commenté en France samedi soir avec les hashtags #NMA et #NMA2020.
Vitaa et Slimane sont ressortis grands gagnants de cette soirée avec pas moins de 3 trophées remportés pour le duo !
Dadju a remporté deux NRJ Music Awards alors que son frère Gims, encore une fois bredouille dans les catégories où il était en compétition, a du se contenter d’un trophée d’honneur.
Si vous avez manqué la cérémonie des NMA 2020, retrouvez notre résumé complet ici.
NRJ MUSIC AWARDS LE PALMARÈS DE L’ÉDITION 2020
ARTISTE FÉMININE FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
Aya Nakamura
ARTISTE FÉMININE INTERNATIONALE DE L’ANNÉE
Dua Lipa
ARTISTE MASCULIN FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
Dadju
ARTISTE MASCULIN INTERNATIONAL DE L’ANNÉE
The Weeknd
CHANSON FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
« Avant toi » – Vitaa & Slimane
CHANSON INTERNATIONALE DE L’ANNÉE
« Jerusalema » – Master KG
CLIP DE L’ANNÉE
« Ca ira » – Vitaa & Slimane
COLLABORATION FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
Soolking feat. Dadju « Meleğim »
COLLABORATION INTERNATIONALE DE L’ANNÉE
Lady Gaga x Ariana Grande « Rain on me »
DJ DE L’ANNÉE
Dj Snake
GROUPE / DUO FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
Vitaa & Slimane
GROUPE / DUO INTERNATIONAL DE L’ANNÉE
BTS
RÉVÉLATION FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
Squeezie
RÉVÉLATION INTERNATIONALE DE L’ANNÉE
Doja Cat
PERFORMANCE FRANCOPHONE DE LA SOIRÉE
M Pokora
NRJ MUSIC AWARDS D’HONNEUR
Gims
Indochine
Elton John
Mariah Carey
