Ce soir sur TF1, les NRJ Music Awards 2024 : invités, nommés (1er novembre 2024)

NRJ Music Awards 2024 – C’est ce soir qu’aura lieu la 26ème édition des NRJ Music Awards, présentée par Nikos Aliagas depuis le Palais des Festivals de Cannes. Une cérémonie de remise de prix incontournable avec la présence des plus grands artistes français pour un show exceptionnel retransmis sur TF1 et NRJ.
A suivre dès 21h10 sur TF1 mais aussi en replay sur myTF1.
Côté remettants : Elodie Clouvel, Alexis Hanquinquant, Ugo Didier, Jarry, Claire Romain, Lenie, Kevin Dias, Arnaud Ducret & Tom Villa, Michou, Louis de NRJ, Joyca, Michael Youn & Constance Gay, K.Maro, Yodelice, Justice seront présents lors de la cérémonie pour remettre les prix aux différents lauréats.
Et les artistes présents sur scènes ce soir : Billie Elish, Linkin Park, Justice, Indochine, David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Sevdaliza & Yseult, Pierre Garnier, Clara Luciani, Benson Boone, Damiano David, GIMS, Santa, Louane, Slimane, Amir, Carbonne, Helena, Jeck, Joseph Kamel, Kendji Girac, Ofenbach, Vitaa, Charlotte Cardin, Jungeli avec Imen ES, Alonzo, Lossa, Abou Debeing.
NRJ MUSIC AWARDS 2024, RAPPEL DE LA LISTE DES NOMMÉS
RÉVÉLATION FRANCOPHONE
Carbonne
Héléna
Jeck
Jungeli
Pierre Garnier
RÉVÉLATION INTERNATIONALE
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Dasha
Myles Smith
Teddy Swims
ARTISTRE FÉMININE FRANCOPHONE
Aya Nakamura
Louane
Santa
Vitaa
Zaho de Sagazan
ARTISTRE FÉMININE INTERNATIONALE
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
ARTISTE MASCULIN FRANCOPHONE
Amir
David Guetta
Gims
Joseph Kamel
Slimane
ARTISTE MASCULIN INTERNATIONAL
Eminem
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
HIT INTERNATIONAL
«Beautiful Things» – Benson Boone
«Training Season» – Dua Lipa
«Eyes Closed» – Imagine Dragons
«Espresso» – Sabrina Carpenter
«Lose Control» – Teddy Swims
COLLAB’/DUO FRANCOPHONE
Dadju & Tayc – «I love you»
Gims & Dystinct – «Spider»
Joseph Kamel & Julien Doré – «Beau»
Keblack & Franglish – «Boucan»
Kyo & Nuit Incolore – «Je cours»
COLLAB’/DUO INTERNATIONAL
David Guetta & OneRepublic – «I Don’t Wanna Wait»
Kygo & Ava Max – «Whatever»
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – «Die With A Smile»
Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar & Yseult – «Alibi»
Taylor Swift & Post Malone – «Fortnight»
GROUPE FRANCOPHONE
Calema
Indochine
Justice
Kyo
Shaka Ponk
GROUPE INTERNATIONAL
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Måneskin
OneRepublic
DJ
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Justice
Ofenbach
Sound Of Legend
SOCIAL HIT
«Paint The Town Red» – Doja Cat
«Gata Only» – FloyyMenor & Cris MJ
«Si No Estás»- Íñigo Quintero
«Petit Génie» – Jungeli ft. Imen Es, Alonzo, Abou Debeing & Lossa
«Alibi» – Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar & Yseult
CONCERT
Bigflo et Oli
Coldplay
Justice
Justin Timberlake
Taylor Swift
Chanson francophone de l’année
« Sommet » de Amir
« La pluie » de Louane
« Ceux qu’on était » de Pierre Garnier
« Recommence-moi » de Santa
« Mon amour » de Slimane